City looks to use old school gym as special place for teens

Lake City wants to save Riverside School's old gym that sits on Catfish Drive.

The city finally purchased the old school grounds from the school district, which was a work in progress.

Mayor John Milligan said several ideas have been laid out on the table concerning the use of the property.

One project he does have in mind is restoring the old gym, making it a place for teens to go in the summer.

“Well first we will start cleaning everything up,” Milligan said on Monday. “But we have several ideas in mind.”

Milligan is looking into historical building grants to refurbish the gym. He wants children to have a place to go to be involved in activities and to keep them off the streets.

Others in the community, teenagers themselves, voiced their opinions.

Lottie Hoffman said she is thrilled to know the city is looking into restoring the old gym because she said as of now, they have nowhere to go.

“We have to go all the way to Jonesboro,” Hoffman said. “So, I think it will be a great idea for the students to have a place to go to do activities. I'll probably be there every day in the summer. We are really excited about this and I know other people are too.”

Mayor Milligan said this idea could create jobs for teens during the summer months, having them run the center.

He said the building will also be used for parties, family reunions, and community events.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android