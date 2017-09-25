Police: Man put knife to woman's throat, threatened to kill her

Jonesboro police arrested a man after they say he put a knife to a woman’s throat and threatened to kill her.

Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge Mark Dobrzynski with aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree terroristic threatening.

On Saturday, the victim reportedly told police Dobrzynski “went into a rage” while they were arguing and put a knife to her neck.

According to the probable cause affidavit, while holding her against the wall Dobrzynski threatened to kill her.

Following the alleged attack, Dobrzynski left and she went to the police station to file a report.

She told investigators she is “very fearful of him,” the affidavit stated.

Officers arrested Dobrzynski Saturday night near the intersection of Caraway and Parker Road. He reportedly told police he had bought a bus ticket and was headed to Texas to get away from Jonesboro.

Court documents stated officers found a pocket knife on his person that matched the description given earlier by the victim.

Dobrzynski is being held on a $5,000 bond awaiting an Oct. 31 court appearance.

Judge Fowler also issued a no-contact order.

