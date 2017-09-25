Piggott sees tourism boom during the fall

The city of Piggott has seen an increase in tourists and revenue during the fall over the course of a few years.

Mayor Jim Poole credits the boost to a fall attraction, Pumpkin Hollow.

He says thousands of tourists flock to the attraction each fall.

"We only have 3,800 population," he said. "When you get 20,000 visitors coming through in a month to two months it really makes and impact on all the services around town."

Poole says the attraction has been around for about 15 years and over time, its popularity has increased.

"It's probably our largest influx of visitors in Piggott," he said.

Poole also said the increase in revenue is beginning to rival the annual Piggott Auto Show.

"It's a very, very good economic boost for Piggott," he said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android