Little Rock airport to see screening upgrade

A person flying out of Clinton National Airport in Little Rock will begin seeing new screening procedures for carry-on items for flights.

According to reports, travelers have to put all electronic items larger than a cell phone inside a bin for screening by an X-ray machine.

The increased screening upgrade could create more bag checks at the airport, while officials said a TSA officer will be in front of the machines to help travelers deal with the screening process.

