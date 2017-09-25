Little Rock airport to see screening upgrade - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Little Rock airport to see screening upgrade

(Source: Clinton National Airport website) (Source: Clinton National Airport website)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

A person flying out of Clinton National Airport in Little Rock will begin seeing new screening procedures for carry-on items for flights. 

According to reports, travelers have to put all electronic items larger than a cell phone inside a bin for screening by an X-ray machine.

The increased screening upgrade could create more bag checks at the airport, while officials said a TSA officer will be in front of the machines to help travelers deal with the screening process.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Family requests rezoning for miniature horses

    Family requests rezoning for miniature horses

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:35:13 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-09-26 03:24:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Paragould family is a step closer to having their miniature horses living on their property as the city discussed an ordinance that would rezone their property from residential to agriculture. The property is located in the 3,000-block of Finch Road.

    A Paragould family is a step closer to having their miniature horses living on their property as the city discussed an ordinance that would rezone their property from residential to agriculture. The property is located in the 3,000-block of Finch Road.

  • County gets emergency mass notification system

    County gets emergency mass notification system

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:35:30 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:52:36 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Lawrence County residents now have a mass notification system that would alert them during an emergency situation.

    Lawrence County residents now have a mass notification system that would alert them during an emergency situation.

  • One injured in wreck, authorities say

    One injured in wreck, authorities say

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:08:41 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:36:42 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    At least one person was sent to the hospital Monday afternoon following a crash near the intersection of Southwest and Christian Valley Drives.

    At least one person was sent to the hospital Monday afternoon following a crash near the intersection of Southwest and Christian Valley Drives.

    •   
Powered by Frankly