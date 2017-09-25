Police investigate restaurant burglary - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police investigate restaurant burglary

Batesville Police Dept. (Source: Facebook) Batesville Police Dept. (Source: Facebook)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Authorities in Independence County are looking for two suspects who reportedly broke into a restaurant early Monday. 

According to a post on the Batesville Police Department's Facebook page, officers went to US Pizza around 1:30 a.m. Monday after getting a call about the break-in. 

Police believe several items were taken from inside the restaurant and video surveillance showed at least two male suspects going into the restaurant. 

Anyone with information on the case can call Batesville police at 870-569-8111 or 870-698-2450. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Family requests rezoning for miniature horses

    Family requests rezoning for miniature horses

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:35:13 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-09-26 03:24:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Paragould family is a step closer to having their miniature horses living on their property as the city discussed an ordinance that would rezone their property from residential to agriculture. The property is located in the 3,000-block of Finch Road.

    A Paragould family is a step closer to having their miniature horses living on their property as the city discussed an ordinance that would rezone their property from residential to agriculture. The property is located in the 3,000-block of Finch Road.

  • County gets emergency mass notification system

    County gets emergency mass notification system

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:35:30 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:52:36 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Lawrence County residents now have a mass notification system that would alert them during an emergency situation.

    Lawrence County residents now have a mass notification system that would alert them during an emergency situation.

  • One injured in wreck, authorities say

    One injured in wreck, authorities say

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:08:41 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:36:42 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    At least one person was sent to the hospital Monday afternoon following a crash near the intersection of Southwest and Christian Valley Drives.

    At least one person was sent to the hospital Monday afternoon following a crash near the intersection of Southwest and Christian Valley Drives.

    •   
Powered by Frankly