Police investigate restaurant burglary

Authorities in Independence County are looking for two suspects who reportedly broke into a restaurant early Monday.

According to a post on the Batesville Police Department's Facebook page, officers went to US Pizza around 1:30 a.m. Monday after getting a call about the break-in.

Police believe several items were taken from inside the restaurant and video surveillance showed at least two male suspects going into the restaurant.

Anyone with information on the case can call Batesville police at 870-569-8111 or 870-698-2450.

