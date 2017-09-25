Family requests rezoning for miniature horses

A Paragould family is a step closer to having their miniature horses living on their property as the city discussed an ordinance that would rezone their property from residential to agriculture. The property is located in the 3,000-block of Finch Road.

Currently, the Forkum family owns two miniature horses which are located at a different location.

Earlier this month, the Paragould Planning Commission moved the Forkum family’s rezoning request to the city council by a 5-1 vote. The recommendation had the following stipulations:

No more than four miniature horses are to be on the property.

The horses must be located at the back of the structure on the property.

No other agriculture activity will be allowed.

In Monday night’s city council meeting, a couple of residents were in opposition of the rezoning, claiming having horses on the land near their property. The residents said they believed it would lower their property value if they were to try to sell the property to developers in the future.

Roger Colbert, the Forkum’s attorney, however, disagrees.

“The horses we are talking about are smaller than an average sized dog,” said Colbert. “The horses will not be barking and they will be fenced in. They will be controlled and there is a lot of property, a lot of acreage and woods that separate their property from my client's property.”

The council ultimately passed the rezoning request through its first reading with a 4-3 vote.

It is set to be on its second reading at the next city council meeting.

