County gets emergency mass notification system

Lawrence County residents now have a mass notification system that would alert them during an emergency situation.

According to Paige Vanbrook, 911 director and mapping coordinator for the county, the system is called RAVE Mass Notification System which is a part of the national Smart911 service.

“We just kicked this off at the beginning of this month and so far, it has been amazing,” said Vanbrook.

Vanbrook said several notifications can go out by just a click of a button.

“We can go online and send out notifications of any emergency type of situations,” said Vanbrook. “Whether it be by text message or by phone, whichever you set up to have but people can know about storms, road closures, electrical outages and more.

Vanbrook said having the system is especially handy during flooding.

“This area is prone to flood so now, people can get a text or notification about it rather than have law officials go knocking door to door to warn residents,” said Vanbrook. “It saves on the time and manpower with police.”

She said before the system was in place, they had no other way to get the word out in bulk to everyone.

“This was scanner land,” said Vanbrook. “Or we would reach out to the radio station or news station overnight to get them to do what they could. Now residents can get the information one on one personally.”

Vanbrook added more importantly, it is about the safety of residents.

“It keeps citizens up to date on everything,” said Vanbrook. “When we got the system, it automatically connected 2,000 landlines in the county.”

To create a profile to receive the notifications out of Lawrence, Vanbrook said visit www.smart911.com and set up an account for free.

“I highly encourage everyone to do it,” said Vanbrook. “This will literally save lives.”

