New at 10: Miniature horses inside city limits? One family hopes to make it a reality.

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, Japhanie Gray shows us how a Paragould family asking the council for an interesting rezoning request. See why the family wants to rezone some of their land for agricultural use.

Plus, Lawrence County is introducing a new 911 system that will help residents stay in the know.

And, is there a cool down in the near future? Ryan has a look at a more fall-like forecast.

  Family requests rezoning for miniature horses

    Family requests rezoning for miniature horses

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:35 PM EDT
    Monday, September 25 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-09-26 03:24:09 GMT
    A Paragould family is a step closer to having their miniature horses living on their property as the city discussed an ordinance that would rezone their property from residential to agriculture. The property is located in the 3,000-block of Finch Road.

  County gets emergency mass notification system

    County gets emergency mass notification system

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:35 PM EDT
    Monday, September 25 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:52:36 GMT
    Lawrence County residents now have a mass notification system that would alert them during an emergency situation.

  One injured in wreck, authorities say

    One injured in wreck, authorities say

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:08 PM EDT
    Monday, September 25 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:36:42 GMT
    At least one person was sent to the hospital Monday afternoon following a crash near the intersection of Southwest and Christian Valley Drives.

