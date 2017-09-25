Baby boomers also interested in smartphones, study shows

Young people and young adults may not be the only technically adept members of their family, according to a recent study from a cell phone company.

According to a report from NBC News, T-Mobile asked baby boomers about what they expect from the technology. The baby boomers said they wanted to be online more.

The group is on their smartphones nearly 150 minutes a day, T-Mobile said in the survey, noting millennials are on their phones almost 170 minutes a day.

Also, baby boomers are nearly 20% more likely to put information on Facebook, more than any group.

