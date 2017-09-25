Baby boomers also interested in smartphones, study shows - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Baby boomers also interested in smartphones, study shows

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)

Young people and young adults may not be the only technically adept members of their family, according to a recent study from a cell phone company. 

According to a report from NBC News, T-Mobile asked baby boomers about what they expect from the technology. The baby boomers said they wanted to be online more. 

The group is on their smartphones nearly 150 minutes a day, T-Mobile said in the survey, noting millennials are on their phones almost 170 minutes a day. 

Also, baby boomers are nearly 20% more likely to put information on Facebook, more than any group. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man kicks deputy in head, police say

    Man kicks deputy in head, police say

    Monday, September 25 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-09-26 03:38:09 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-09-26 03:54:59 GMT
    Logan Dustin Stricker (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Logan Dustin Stricker (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A Greene County man faces a multitude of charges after he reportedly kicked a Greene County Sheriff's deputy in the head, authorities said Monday. 

    A Greene County man faces a multitude of charges after he reportedly kicked a Greene County Sheriff's deputy in the head, authorities said Monday. 

  • Baby boomers also interested in smartphones, study shows

    Baby boomers also interested in smartphones, study shows

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:58:07 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-09-26 03:37:11 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Young people and young adults may not be the only technically adept members of their family, according to a recent study from a cell phone company. 

    Young people and young adults may not be the only technically adept members of their family, according to a recent study from a cell phone company. 

  • Family requests rezoning for miniature horses

    Family requests rezoning for miniature horses

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:35:13 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-09-26 03:24:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Paragould family is a step closer to having their miniature horses living on their property as the city discussed an ordinance that would rezone their property from residential to agriculture. The property is located in the 3,000-block of Finch Road.

    A Paragould family is a step closer to having their miniature horses living on their property as the city discussed an ordinance that would rezone their property from residential to agriculture. The property is located in the 3,000-block of Finch Road.

    •   
Powered by Frankly