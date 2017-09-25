Man kicks deputy in head, police say - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man kicks deputy in head, police say

Logan Dustin Stricker (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Logan Dustin Stricker (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A Greene County man faces a multitude of charges after he reportedly kicked a Greene County Sheriff's deputy in the head, according to authorities. 

Logan Dustin Stricker of Paragould was arrested Friday after Greene County deputies saw a red Pontiac Sunfire going west on East Emerson Street. 

According to the police report, the license plate on the vehicle came back to a 2006 silver Pontiac Grand Am. 

Deputies then followed Stricker on North 4th Avenue, East Garland, 3rd Street, Court Street, West Highland Street and North 7th Street, police said. Stricker reportedly drove the vehicle onto East Lake Street and Highway 412, when the vehicle hit another vehicle. 

Stricker then ran into a nearby rice field but was detained. Police got him on the ground but he reportedly kept fighting.

"Deputy Dustin Estes and I began to struggle with the subject trying to get his hands behind his back," Sgt. Tommy Huffstetler said in the report. "The subject kicked Deputy Estes in the right side of the head and continued to struggle until we were able to place the subject into handcuffs." 

Stricker was checked out by paramedics at the scene, police said. 

Stricker was arrested on suspicion of fleeing, second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, resisting arrest, no liability insurance, fictitious tags and driving on a suspended license. 

