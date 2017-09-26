On GMR8: MLB player flips fan's food, see what happens next - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

On GMR8: MLB player flips fan's food, see what happens next

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

A foul ball turned into a dumped plate of nachos for a St. Louis Cardinals fan after a Chicago Cubs player went into the stands.

But the Cubs player made it up to him in the best way.

See the video on GMR8.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Post office closed due to fire damage

    Post office closed due to fire damage

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:04 AM EDT2017-09-26 11:04:57 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:17 AM EDT2017-09-26 11:17:34 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    An Independence County post office is closed until further notice for fire damage.

    An Independence County post office is closed until further notice for fire damage.

  • Man facing charges in Caruthersville murder, assault

    Man facing charges in Caruthersville murder, assault

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:35 AM EDT2017-09-26 09:35:30 GMT

    A man is in custody in connection to a murder and assault investigation in Caruthersville, Missouri.

    A man is in custody in connection to a murder and assault investigation in Caruthersville, Missouri.

  • Man kicks deputy in head, police say

    Man kicks deputy in head, police say

    Monday, September 25 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-09-26 03:38:09 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-09-26 03:54:59 GMT
    Logan Dustin Stricker (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Logan Dustin Stricker (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A Greene County man faces a multitude of charges after he reportedly kicked a Greene County Sheriff's deputy in the head, authorities said Monday. 

    A Greene County man faces a multitude of charges after he reportedly kicked a Greene County Sheriff's deputy in the head, authorities said Monday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly