Post office closed due to fire damage

An Independence County post office is closed until further notice for fire damage.

According to a news release from the United States Postal Service, the Rosie Post Office located at 39 Capshaw Rd. in Rosie, AR "sustained severe damage from a fire" Monday.

It is closed for the time being until operations can be restored.

Those who normally pick up their mail at that post office can now pick it up at the Oil Trough Post Office, 209 Main St. in Oil Trough.

In addition, alternate retail services and mail service for customers with ZIP Code 72571 will be provided through the Oil Trough office during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

USPS states customers do not need to fill out a change of address form.

