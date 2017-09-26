Highway 18 open after vehicle vs. tractor crash

A highway is back open after a crash Thursday.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a crash on Highway 18 in Mississippi County.

Highway 18 is now open, according to the Arkansas Dept. of Transportation.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said the accident involved a vehicle and a tractor on the bridges near Big Lake.

Cook said crews had to remove the driver out of the vehicle.

The highway was closed for about an hour and 30 minutes, according to ARDOT.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android