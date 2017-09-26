Part of Highway 18 closed after vehicle vs. tractor crash

Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a crash on Highway 18 in Mississippi County.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said the accident involves a vehicle and a tractor on the bridges near Big Lake.

Cook said crews are working to get the remove the driver out of the vehicle.

Both lanes of traffic are reportedly closed in this area.

