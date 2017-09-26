Suspect linked to bike thefts in jail

Police say they found stolen bicycles during a parolee search.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, Officer Joe Robinson was performing a parole search at Daniel Hines' residence on Sept. 20 when he noticed a specialized bicycle in the carport.

The bicycle was believed to be stolen due to the 46-year-old Hines having two specialized bicycles valued around $2,000, according to police.

One of the bicycles at the residence was confirmed to be stolen from Main St. in an earlier case.

Robinson stated Hines was linked to several bicycle thefts that occurred over the same weekend in the same area.

The officer took a photo of the serial number on the bicycle in the carport and asked a local bicycle shop to search their database to help find the owner.

The shop said the bicycle was one of a kind and "had to be specially made to fit the victim."

According to online jail records, Hines is in the Craighead County Detention Center on charges of parole violation and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

