Man accused of trying to lure 15-year-old boy for sex act

Jonesboro police say a man tried to lure a 15-year-old boy into his car to perform a sexual act on him.

According to the incident report, around 8:45 p.m. Monday, a man in a red four-door Chevy Cavalier approached a 15-year-old at the intersection of Cherry St. and Madison St., twice, and offered him money to perform sexual acts.

The second time the suspect stopped, the boy's parents pulled up to pick him up and saw the suspect.

When the parents confronted the suspect, the report states the suspect cursed at her and sped away.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

Police say the suspect is a white male, short blonde hair, 30-37 years old, stands about 5'8", and weighs around 200 pounds.

The only description the parents and victim could give of the car is a red four-door Chevy Cavalier with the first three numbers of the license plate being "926."

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

