Habitat for Humanity homeownership program deadline set

The deadline for the Habitat for the Humanity of Greater Jonesboro homeownership program is Oct. 15.

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in nearly 1,400 communities across the United States and in approximately 70 countries around the world. The group partners with people and families in need of a decent and affordable home.

You must meet the following criteria to apply for the homeownership program:

Demonstrate a need for housing

Be willing to partner

Have the ability to pay

Lived or worked in Jonesboro for past year

More requirements can be found in the application.

To fill out an application, click here

To learn more about volunteering, click here

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android