Teachers surprised with big checks for classroom projects

Loud cheers and screams were heard across Jonesboro Public Schools Tuesday.

The Foundation of Jonesboro Public Schools surprised teachers across the district with big checks for special projects in the classroom.

Lori Poston, foundation board member, helped surprise the lucky teachers.

“We’ve had teachers throughout the district submit grant proposals,” Poston said. “These are for creative ideas they’ve had that they want to implement in the classroom, but there really isn’t another funding source for those ideas.”

Since the board formed in 2001, 32 teachers have been awarded almost $40,000 in grant money.

“It’s just really awesome because teachers have great ideas, and they aren’t always allowed to do the fun stuff they want to do and the things that really get their kids engaged in learning,” Poston said. “So, their excitement about this is really a neat part of it.”

Deb Cook was the first stop on the prize patrol tour.

She was awarded $283.26 for a project titled, “Develop a Taste for Reading.”

The group then surprised teachers at Jonesboro’s Kindergarten Center with $973.47.

Janice Fletcher, Autumn Baker, Brandi Dacus, Randi Looney, and Carlee Wright will use the money to introduce multi-sensory project-based learning in the classroom every month.

Joshua Miller at SUCCESS received $1,002.18 for a project titled, “Exploring Quadratics with Model Rockets.”

Tamara Wimberley at Math and Science Magnet School will buy flexible seating for students with her award of $673.05.

The last grant of $1,159.60 was given to Jackie Boyd at Math and Science Magnet School so she can buy two drum sets to use in STEM education.

The Foundation of Jonesboro Public Schools focuses on two main fundraisers to raise money for these grants each year.

One fundraiser is the sale of memorial bricks, and the other is a foundation brunch on homecoming weekend.

“We will honor distinguished alumni, community partner, and distinguished educator,” Poston said. “Tickets are $35 a person or you can get a table of 8 for $250.”

The second annual Foundation Brunch is Sept. 30, at 10:30 a.m. in the Hurricane Gym.

For ticket information call Marcie Cheatham at Jonesboro Public Schools at (870) 933-5800.

