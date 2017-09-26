Victim says man with children took dog

A Jonesboro woman called police after she said her dog was taken from her.

According to the Jonesboro police report, Officer Jeremy Smith was dispatched to the 600-block of Word Ave. Monday evening to take the woman's report.

The 56-year-old told Smith she was standing in front of her residence with her poodle on a leash when an unknown black male and two small children walked up to her around 5 p.m.

The children were asking about the poodle when the man reportedly "grabbed the leash from her" and began walking east on Word with the children and the dog.

She told the man to stop but he continued walking with the dog.

The victim told the officer she did not have a phone to immediately call police when the incident happened.

The poodle is described as small and brown. It was last seen wearing a black clover leaf name tag with "Zoey" on it. The dog also had a rabies tag and black collar with a tan leash.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

