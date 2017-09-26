Valley View students get in the driver's seat for annual safety day

Valley View Elementary School students spent their morning at a Jonesboro Fire Station.

Members of the Jonesboro Police Department, Jonesboro Fire Department, Emerson Ambulance, Medic One Ambulance and Hospital Wing were on site for the school’s annual safety day.

The employees were set up at stations around the fire station, detailing their workday and showing the students the equipment they use on the job.

Group by group, the kids got to visit with the employees and even got a feel for being in the driver’s seat of some of the vehicles.

Many of the students said they enjoyed the event and gained interest in a new career field.

"I saw the fire truck, the ambulance, animal control, and the patrolmen,” said Jon, a Valley View Pre-K student. “I want to be a firefighter because they have cool fire trucks.”

