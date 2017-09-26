Search for murder suspect underway in Mississippi Co.

Authorities in Mississippi County are investigating a murder in the Clear Lake area.

Capt. Rob Rounsavall with the sheriff's office tells Region 8 News they are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of 25-year-old Melvin Williams Jr.

A farmer reportedly found the body of Williams on the side of Highway 148 Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the sheriff's office at (870) 658-2242.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android