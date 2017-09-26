Community flu clinic happening Tuesday

Residents can take advantage of a flu clinic happening Tuesday.

The Craighead County Community Flu Clinic continues until 5 p.m.

It's taking place at the Craighead County Health Unit located at 611 E. Washington.

Those planning to get a flu shot are asked to bring their insurance card. There is no out-of-pocket charge.

