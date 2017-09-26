Fleeing suspects face drugs, firearms charges

Two men face five charges each following a traffic stop Monday in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police officer Christopher Taylor pulled a car over at Bridge Street and Johnson Avenue for a defective brake light.

Once the car stopped, police say Jerome Phillips and Quincel McGuire got out of the car and ran.

Phillips was tased and taken into custody.

McGuire, who was a passenger in the car, was later found in an apartment on Creath Avenue.

“Upon having both parties in custody a search of the vehicle was conducted and officers located 3 grams of cocaine in 7 individual baggies inside the vehicle, along with a pipe and a loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun under the passenger seat,” court documents state.

Both men were transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.

There, officers found a small amount of marijuana on Phillips.

The two men appeared before Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling Tuesday.

Judge Boling found probable cause to charge Phillips with three felonies and two misdemeanors. The most serious charge Phillips faces, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, carries with it the potential for 10-40 years or life in prison.

Phillips, who was already out on bond for possession of drug paraphernalia, was given a $7,500 bond.

McGuire, who was out of jail on felony probation, faces four felony charges and one misdemeanor. Along with the simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms charge, Boling also found probable cause to charge him with possession of a firearm by certain persons. Judge Boling set his bond at $5,000.

Both men are set to appear in court again on Oct. 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android