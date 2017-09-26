Attorney asks court to not halt execution drug label ruling

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An attorney seeking the labels and package inserts for an Arkansas execution drug is asking the state's highest court to not block an order requiring officials to release the material.

Steven Shults asked the Arkansas Supreme Court Tuesday to deny the state's motion to halt a judge's order requiring the release of the labels and inserts for the state's supply of midazolam, one of three drugs used in its lethal injection process. A Pulaski County judge ordered the state to release the material by late Thursday afternoon, but the attorney general's office has asked for a stay of that decision.

Arkansas law requires information about the supplier of its execution drugs be kept secret. Arkansas put four men to death in April and has scheduled an execution in November.

