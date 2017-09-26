Photographers could be fined for using railroad tracks as scener - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Photographers could be fined for using railroad tracks as scenery

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
Erik Wright (Source: KAIT) Erik Wright (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

County officials are warning local photographers of the illegal use of train tracks as a picture-taking hot spot.

According to Greene County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Erik Wright, photographers frequent a downtown Paragould railroad crossing to take pictures.

Fall is a popular time of year for photography.s Wright said people need to be aware of the law.

A railroad track that sits behind several businesses in downtown Paragould is owned by Union Pacific.

Wright said the company has a photography policy which in part states while taking pictures or video, stay off the Union Pacific Railroad property, including tracks, bridges, buildings, and signal towers.

“When you are out here taking pictures, and getting your picture taken, you’re not necessarily paying attention to the fact that there could be a train racing through here or creeping through here which both happens here at this crossing,” Wright said. “It’s private property, this is Union Pacific property, so you could be fined for doing that. I don’t say that to be mean, it’s an incentive for you to stay off the tracks.”

According to Wright, Union Pacific police are coming to town next month to enforce all railroad crossing laws, including photography.

Violators can be cited for trespassing on the property.

“You may see Union Pacific police out here every once in a while, in marked cars, and they are looking for trespassers, and they can issue citations just like the normal police department can,” he said. “They can make arrests just like normal police departments can.”

Wright encourages everyone to stay off the tracks.

“I just want them to know this is a dangerous thing, and it’s deadly,” he said. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Photographers could be fined for using railroad tracks as scenery

    Photographers could be fined for using railroad tracks as scenery

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-09-26 22:49:54 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-09-26 23:34:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    County officials are warning local photographers of the illegal use of train tracks as a picture-taking hot spot.

    County officials are warning local photographers of the illegal use of train tracks as a picture-taking hot spot.

  • Fleeing suspects face drugs, firearms charges

    Fleeing suspects face drugs, firearms charges

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-09-26 23:31:36 GMT
    Jerome Phillips (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Jerome Phillips (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Jonesboro police officer Christopher Taylor pulled a car over at Bridge Street and Johnson Avenue for a defective brake light. Once the car stopped, police say Jerome Phillips and Quincel McGuire got out of the car and ran. 

    Jonesboro police officer Christopher Taylor pulled a car over at Bridge Street and Johnson Avenue for a defective brake light. Once the car stopped, police say Jerome Phillips and Quincel McGuire got out of the car and ran. 

  • Police: Overnight motorcycle chase ends near county jail

    Police: Overnight motorcycle chase ends near county jail

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-09-26 23:27:18 GMT
    Michael Allen Adams (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Michael Allen Adams (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Bono police say a man who led them on an eight mile chase into Jonesboro city limits stopped his motorcycle less than a mile from where he’d wind up spending the night. 

    Bono police say a man who led them on an eight mile chase into Jonesboro city limits stopped his motorcycle less than a mile from where he’d wind up spending the night. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly