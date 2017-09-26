Photographers could be fined for using railroad tracks as scenery

County officials are warning local photographers of the illegal use of train tracks as a picture-taking hot spot.

According to Greene County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Erik Wright, photographers frequent a downtown Paragould railroad crossing to take pictures.

Fall is a popular time of year for photography.s Wright said people need to be aware of the law.

A railroad track that sits behind several businesses in downtown Paragould is owned by Union Pacific.

Wright said the company has a photography policy which in part states while taking pictures or video, stay off the Union Pacific Railroad property, including tracks, bridges, buildings, and signal towers.

“When you are out here taking pictures, and getting your picture taken, you’re not necessarily paying attention to the fact that there could be a train racing through here or creeping through here which both happens here at this crossing,” Wright said. “It’s private property, this is Union Pacific property, so you could be fined for doing that. I don’t say that to be mean, it’s an incentive for you to stay off the tracks.”

According to Wright, Union Pacific police are coming to town next month to enforce all railroad crossing laws, including photography.

Violators can be cited for trespassing on the property.

“You may see Union Pacific police out here every once in a while, in marked cars, and they are looking for trespassers, and they can issue citations just like the normal police department can,” he said. “They can make arrests just like normal police departments can.”

Wright encourages everyone to stay off the tracks.

“I just want them to know this is a dangerous thing, and it’s deadly,” he said.

