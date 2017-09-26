Name released in Paragould hit and run arrest - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Name released in Paragould hit and run arrest

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Darlene Howard (Source: Greene County Jail via Vinelink) Darlene Howard (Source: Greene County Jail via Vinelink)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

The Paragould Police Department made an arrest in a hit and run case that severely injured a man last week.

According to the Paragould Police Department, detectives arrested 61-year-old Darlene Howard in connection to the case exactly a week after the hit and run.

Ronald Pruett was severely injured in the incident, which happened on Sept. 19. He was found lying in a ditch near North 11th Avenue. Police say he was bleeding from the head.

A witness was able to give police a description of the vehicle that hit Pruett. It was described as an older model, full-sized van with no hubcaps.

Region 8 News will continue to track the story and bring updates as they become available.

  Name released in Paragould hit and run arrest

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:27 AM EDT

    The Paragould Police Department made an arrest in a hit and run case that severely injured a man last week. 

  Woman killed, man injured in Poplar Bluff crash

    A Missouri woman died following a Tuesday night crash in Poplar Bluff.

  STEM academy to promote recycling

    The Jonesboro High School STEM Academy is looking to rebrand their program through recycling. According to Dr. Jeff Flanigan, principal of the academy, this is a way to emphasize how crucial the environment is to the STEM program.

