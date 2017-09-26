Name released in Paragould hit and run arrest

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
The Paragould Police Department made an arrest in a hit and run case that severely injured a man last week.
A Missouri woman died following a Tuesday night crash in Poplar Bluff.
The Jonesboro High School STEM Academy is looking to rebrand their program through recycling. According to Dr. Jeff Flanigan, principal of the academy, this is a way to emphasize how crucial the environment is to the STEM program.
The West End Neighborhood Association is continuing their mission to make their city streets safer.
Jonesboro residents will see a change in recycling within the next year. The city is planning to go from bags to carts in a more upgraded recycling program. According to Ed Tanner, chief of operations for the city of Jonesboro, this is a long-term plan they will take off July 1, 2018.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Powerful Hurricane Maria hit the islands early in the week on its track toward the west.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
