Woman arrested in Paragould hit and run case

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

The Paragould Police Department made an arrest in a hit and run case that severely injured a man last week.

According to the Paragould Police Department, detectives arrested a woman in connection to the case exactly a week after the hit and run.

Ronald Pruitt was severely injured in the incident, which happened on Sept. 19. He was found lying in a ditch near North 11th Avenue. Police say he was bleeding from the head.

A witness was able to give police a description of the vehicle that hit Pruitt. It was described as an older model, full-sized van with no hubcaps.

Police did not release the woman’s name but stated more information would come at a later date.

Region 8 News will continue to track the story and bring updates as they become available.

