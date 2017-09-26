Charlotte Fire Department opens station - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Charlotte Fire Department opens station

Charlotte Fire Station in Independence County (Source: Independence County Judge Robert Griffin's Facebook page) Charlotte Fire Station in Independence County (Source: Independence County Judge Robert Griffin's Facebook page)
CHARLOTTE, AR (KAIT) -

A new fire station in Independence County will provide a key service for residents as well as keep them safe, officials said Tuesday. 

According to a post on Independence County Judge Robert Griffin's Facebook page, the Charlotte Fire Department hosted an open house at the station on Saturday. 

Griffin said in the post that he has supported continued funding of rural services for volunteer fire departments. 

"We must keep helping our firefighters, who do so much for use as unpaid volunteers," Griffin said. 

In addition to Griffin, state Reps. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro and James M. Sturch, R-Batesville also attended the open house. 

