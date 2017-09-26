Man faces theft, firearms charges, police say

A Greene County man is in trouble with the law after reportedly breaking into several vehicles in recent weeks and taking a weapon from one of the vehicles, Paragould police said Tuesday.

Tommy Wayne Newman of Paragould was arrested on suspicion of breaking or entering, felony theft and possession of a firearm by certain persons after an investigation into a Sept. 11 car break-in.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the vehicle was broken into and a 40-caliber Baretta was taken from the vehicle.

Police later developed Newman as a suspect due to being seen by witnesses and on video "going through other vehicles in or around the neighborhood."

Officers interviewed Newman and he reportedly admitted breaking into the vehicle and stealing the weapon, the affidavit noted.

A $75,000 bond was set for Newman by Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android