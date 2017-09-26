Police: Overnight motorcycle chase ends near county jail

Bono police say a man who led them on an eight-mile chase into Jonesboro city limits and stopped his motorcycle less than a mile from where he’d wind up spending the night.

Bono police attempted to pull over a motorcycle on College Street in Bono in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Court documents state Officer Jeff McGinnis tried to pull the bike over because the driver didn’t have any eye protection on.

The motorcyclist, later identified as Michael Adams, took off on County Road 318, traveling at speeds between 30 mph and 70 mph. Adams came to a stop at Willett Road and Dan Avenue in Jonesboro.

The intersection where Adams stopped is less than a mile from the Craighead County Detention Center, which is where he was transported after being arrested.

According to court documents, Adams’ criminal history shows multiple felony convictions.

While searching Adams, officers found a loaded Walther .22 pistol in his backpack. As a felon, Adams is not allowed to own a firearm.

Police also found a syringe, a half-full vial of Depo-Testosterone, and a small bag of marijuana.

Adams appeared before Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling Tuesday.

Judge Boling found probable cause to charge him with felony possession of a firearm by certain persons and four misdemeanor counts, including fleeing.

Adams told Judge Boling he wasn’t fleeing, simply trying to get his motorcycle to his family member’s house.

“If I was running, I wouldn’t have gone toward the county jail,” Adams said in court.

Judge Boling set Adams bond at $1,500. His next court date is Oct. 31.

