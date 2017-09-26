Pastor burglarized while he was helping victims

Roy Edwards said this week that it was a very humbling experience to ask for help, especially when the reason he needs the help is due to someone stealing from him.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Edwards, who is the pastor of the North Little Rock Grace Church of the Nazarene, went to help people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

His church sent supplies to Louisiana and Texas after the storm; and packed a 48-foot trailer with food, water, clothes and other items to go to Florida to help people impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Then, the burglary happened.

"Just about everything I had to work with was gone," Edwards told KARK. "You work all your life to accumulate what little you have and then someone else decides to take it."

One of the items taken in the burglary was a trailer that was used to take food to the area food bank, Edwards said. However, the trailer has since been replaced.

"I like being on the giving end. That's what we do in the neighborhood where we live, we try to help our community," Edwards said. "It's pretty humbling to have to receive."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android