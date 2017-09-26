Mother faces attempted murder charge - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Mother faces attempted murder charge

Shannon Heather (Source: Faulkner Co. Sheriff's Office) Shannon Heather (Source: Faulkner Co. Sheriff's Office)
CONWAY, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

A Faulkner County woman faces criminal charges after she reportedly tried to suffocate her seven-month baby to death. 

According to a report by Little Rock television station KARK, Shannon Heather of Conway was arrested on suspicion of criminal attempt to commit second-degree murder. 

The incident happened at a home on Club Lane on Sept. 22, KARK reported. The woman's husband called police about the situation and Heather was arrested. 

She is set to appear in court Oct. 16 in Conway. 

