Student appears in court, faces video voyeurism charge

Garrett Wolff (Source: Washington Co. Jail via Vinelink)

A University of Arkansas student appeared in court Monday after his arrest on suspicion of video voyeurism.

According to court records, Garrett Wolff was arrested on a warrant from University of Arkansas Fayetteville police.

Wolff will appear in court Dec. 1 on the Class A misdemeanor offense.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android