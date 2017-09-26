Student appears in court, faces video voyeurism charge - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Student appears in court, faces video voyeurism charge

Garrett Wolff (Source: Washington Co. Jail via Vinelink) Garrett Wolff (Source: Washington Co. Jail via Vinelink)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A University of Arkansas student appeared in court Monday after his arrest on suspicion of video voyeurism. 

According to court records, Garrett Wolff was arrested on a warrant from University of Arkansas Fayetteville police. 

Wolff will appear in court Dec. 1 on the Class A misdemeanor offense.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Student appears in court, faces video voyeurism charge

    Student appears in court, faces video voyeurism charge

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-09-27 01:57:16 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-09-27 02:51:07 GMT
    Garrett Wolff (Source: Washington Co. Jail via Vinelink)Garrett Wolff (Source: Washington Co. Jail via Vinelink)

    A University of Arkansas student appeared in court Monday after his arrest on suspicion of video voyeurism. 

    A University of Arkansas student appeared in court Monday after his arrest on suspicion of video voyeurism. 

  • Crimestoppers: 10 warrants between two people

    Crimestoppers: 10 warrants between two people

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-09-27 02:25:37 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-27 02:36:41 GMT
    Ebonee Holmes (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)Ebonee Holmes (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

    Crimestoppers this week features two people with 10 warrants between them.

    Crimestoppers this week features two people with 10 warrants between them.

  • Mother faces attempted murder charge

    Mother faces attempted murder charge

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-09-27 01:26:24 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-09-27 01:40:52 GMT
    Shannon Heather (Source: Faulkner Co. Sheriff's Office)Shannon Heather (Source: Faulkner Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Faulkner County woman faces criminal charges after she reportedly tried to suffocate her seven-month baby to death. 

    A Faulkner County woman faces criminal charges after she reportedly tried to suffocate her seven-month baby to death. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly