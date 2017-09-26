Crimestoppers: 10 warrants between two people

Crimestoppers this week features two people with 10 warrants between them.

Jonesboro police are looking for Ebonee Holmes, 24, who has a contempt of court domestic violence warrants out of Jonesboro.

Police are also looking for Timothy Jones, 28, on a contempt of court non-payment of fines warrant and eight failure to appear warrants, all out of Jonesboro.

If you know the whereabouts of Holmes or Jones, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text your tip to Crimestoppers by taking your phone and typing in the number 274637 or the word “CRIMES” if your phone can do that.

Then in the message, type 935stop, all one word, followed by your tip. Hit send and you will get a message back with you anonymous tip number from Crimestoppers. That is yours to keep for any future reward.

