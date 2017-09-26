Crimestoppers: 10 warrants between two people - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crimestoppers: 10 warrants between two people

Ebonee Holmes (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) Ebonee Holmes (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
Timothy Jones (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) Timothy Jones (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Crimestoppers this week features two people with 10 warrants between them.

Jonesboro police are looking for Ebonee Holmes, 24, who has a contempt of court domestic violence warrants out of Jonesboro.

Police are also looking for Timothy Jones, 28, on a contempt of court non-payment of fines warrant and eight failure to appear warrants, all out of Jonesboro.

If you know the whereabouts of Holmes or Jones, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text your tip to Crimestoppers by taking your phone and typing in the number 274637 or the word “CRIMES” if your phone can do that.

Then in the message, type 935stop, all one word, followed by your tip. Hit send and you will get a message back with you anonymous tip number from Crimestoppers. That is yours to keep for any future reward.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Student appears in court, faces video voyeurism charge

    Student appears in court, faces video voyeurism charge

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-09-27 01:57:16 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-09-27 02:51:07 GMT
    Garrett Wolff (Source: Washington Co. Jail via Vinelink)Garrett Wolff (Source: Washington Co. Jail via Vinelink)

    A University of Arkansas student appeared in court Monday after his arrest on suspicion of video voyeurism. 

    A University of Arkansas student appeared in court Monday after his arrest on suspicion of video voyeurism. 

  • Crimestoppers: 10 warrants between two people

    Crimestoppers: 10 warrants between two people

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-09-27 02:25:37 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-27 02:36:41 GMT
    Ebonee Holmes (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)Ebonee Holmes (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

    Crimestoppers this week features two people with 10 warrants between them.

    Crimestoppers this week features two people with 10 warrants between them.

  • Mother faces attempted murder charge

    Mother faces attempted murder charge

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-09-27 01:26:24 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-09-27 01:40:52 GMT
    Shannon Heather (Source: Faulkner Co. Sheriff's Office)Shannon Heather (Source: Faulkner Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Faulkner County woman faces criminal charges after she reportedly tried to suffocate her seven-month baby to death. 

    A Faulkner County woman faces criminal charges after she reportedly tried to suffocate her seven-month baby to death. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly