At 10: See how Jonesboro will be changing the way recycling work - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: See how Jonesboro will be changing the way recycling works in the city.

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, hear how the city is planning to change the way it recycles.

Inmates in one Arkansas prison are giving back to charity in a unique way.

Plus, is there a cool down coming up? Rachel has our 7-day forecast.

  • Student appears in court, faces video voyeurism charge

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-09-27 01:57:16 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-09-27 02:51:07 GMT
    Garrett Wolff (Source: Washington Co. Jail via Vinelink)Garrett Wolff (Source: Washington Co. Jail via Vinelink)

    A University of Arkansas student appeared in court Monday after his arrest on suspicion of video voyeurism. 

  • Crimestoppers: 10 warrants between two people

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-09-27 02:25:37 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-27 02:36:41 GMT
    Ebonee Holmes (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)Ebonee Holmes (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

    Crimestoppers this week features two people with 10 warrants between them.

  • Mother faces attempted murder charge

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-09-27 01:26:24 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-09-27 01:40:52 GMT
    Shannon Heather (Source: Faulkner Co. Sheriff's Office)Shannon Heather (Source: Faulkner Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Faulkner County woman faces criminal charges after she reportedly tried to suffocate her seven-month baby to death. 

