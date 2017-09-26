Association to add more lights to dark streets

The West End Neighborhood Association is continuing their mission to make their city streets safer.

Because of their efforts, several dark streets have been lit up with lights thanks to the organization.

So far, they have added 60 lights to dark streets and the City Water and Light park for the safety of the neighborhood.

According to Mary Warner and Mary Ransone with the association, they are in the final stages of being approved for a $7,500 Community Development Block Grant. That would allow them to have 93 lights up in the city next year.

They started receiving funding for this project two years ago when they noticed streets and the park were without lights at night.

They say since they started this initiative, they have seen a difference in their neighborhood.

“It just to save our neighborhood,” said Warner. “It is the oldest part of Jonesboro. There are beautiful trees and beautiful homes lots of history and we are trying to be good stewards to this neighborhood and showcase what we have.”

“It is all about revitalization as well,” said Ransone. “We want more people to move in the neighborhood and keep it safe for everyone for as long as we can.”

Warner says she hopes in the future, neighbors in the area can sponsor a light for the sake of raising more safety awareness.

Currently, they are waiting final approval from the city council.

