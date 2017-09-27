Woman killed, man injured in Poplar Bluff crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman killed, man injured in Poplar Bluff crash

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) -

A Missouri woman died following a Tuesday night crash in Poplar Bluff.

A crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol states Constance M. Woodring, 82, of Williamsville, MO, was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus north on U.S. 67 at around 9:45 p.m.

The report states when Woodring entered the Route W intersection, she hit a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix heading south.

Adam P. Woodard, 17, of Poplar Bluff, was driving the Grand Prix.

An ambulance took both of them to Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital.

Woodring died there at around 10:30 p.m. The report states Woodard had serious injuries.

Both of them were wearing seatbelts.

The two cars involved were totaled.

