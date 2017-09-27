Hoxie Fire Department working to lower ISO rating

The Hoxie City Council approved the purchase of a used pumper truck at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto said the $12,000 used truck was purchased from a volunteer fire department in Ohio and it’s just one of several steps they are taking to help lower the city’s ISO rating.

The addition of the used pumper truck now gives the fire department a total of three trucks.

Ditto said the truck is expected to arrive in the next two weeks.

