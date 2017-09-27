Man charged with raping boy

A Batesville man is charged with rape after the victim was interviewed by police.

According to court documents, John F. Schwake, 57, was charged with felony rape following the interview on Aug. 18.

Police stated the juvenile male was interviewed at the White County Child Safety Center about an incident that happened in the summer of 2014. Schwake was accused of inappropriately touching the boy more than once.

The boy said the first time something happened was when he and his brother were dropped at Schwake's house by their mother to spend the night.

He and his brother were sleeping on the floor with Schwake between them.

Court documents state the boy described "waking up finding that his pants and underwear had been pulled all the way down."

The boy said he was lying on his side away from Schwake.

Schwake, according to the victim, was inside the boy. Schwake reportedly stopped once he realized the boy was awake.

The boy was less than 14-years-old based on the rape charge described in court documents. It is a Class Y felony.

Schwake's bond was set at $150,000. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 20.

According to AOC CourtConnect, last year Schwake, who ran Bobcat Refuge and Rehabilitation, was arrested and charged with 19 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. The case is still open, pending a scheduled review hearing on Dec. 20.

