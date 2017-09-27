BBB warns of online puppy scam

The Better Business Bureau warns of a scam linked to online ads for the sale of puppies.

The BBB reports the ads are fraudulent and thousands of people have been ripped off.

“All the BBBs across the country have recorded this scam on a regular basis and it is increasing,” said Steve Bernas, president, and CEO of the Chicago Bureau. “Officials are bracing for expected scams involving 'free' homeless pets displaced by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.”

In the scam, ABC News reports consumers are asked to send money to cover transportation, insurance, vaccinations, and food for the animal.

Danny Shelton fell victim to the scam after he paid $700 to buy a Weimaraner.

“I got an email from a shipping company and it said you’re required to pay $1,500 additional,” Shelton said. “When I look at it, the shipping company was the same guy that I bought the puppy from. I knew then I was scammed.”

A report released by the BBB states at least 80 percent of sponsored links in search results for pets may lead to fraudulent sites.

