Perimeter maintenance to be conducted on Bull Shoals and Norfork Lakes

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (USACE) -- The Army Corps of Engineers is advising landowners adjacent to public lands on Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes that work crews will soon conduct perimeter maintenance.

On Norfork Lake, a 20-mile section of perimeter maintenance will begin in the vicinity of Calamity Beach in Baxter County heading south to the Pigeon Creek Recreation Area on the western bank.

On Bull Shoals Lake, a 30-mile section of perimeter maintenance will be conducted in vicinity of Point 31 in Boone County, Ark., heading south continuing throughout West Sugarloaf Creek ending in the Diamond City Area.

The perimeter maintenance work is being conducted by Wilco Contracting, Inc. of Yellville, Ark., under contract with the Corps of Engineers. All workers and vehicles will have identification as a Corps contractor.

The firm is re-marking the existing Corps boundary line. Work includes locating survey monuments, clearing brush along the boundary line on the public land side, replacing and painting boundary line posts, and painting trees in between the survey monuments to serve as reference points. Missing boundary monuments will be reestablished at a later date by Corps personnel.

Encroachments on public property such as excessive mowing, unauthorized paths and tree cutting, personal property stored on public land and structures such as sheds, houses and decks will be documented.

The Corps manages Norfork and Bull Shoals lakes and the surrounding public lands to meet the needs of human and natural communities for present and future generations.

For more information, call the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.