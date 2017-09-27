Students spread hope across Jonesboro

Region 8 students spent Wednesday morning spreading hope across Jonesboro.

Nettleton High School EAST, Spanish Club, and Madrigals Choir students joined together to spread hope in honor of Hope Week.

Senior Layla Bouzihay has taken part for the last four years.

“Hope week started 10 years ago when the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation created it, and for the past five years we’ve been coming out to the community spreading hope throughout the community,” Bouzihay said.

The students made several stops across town, but their first stop was at the NEA Baptist Fowler Family Center for Cancer Care.

“I love seeing all the happy people,” Bouzihay said. “They’re so shocked, and their appreciative of us just spending the time saying thank you.”

The Madrigals Choir sang two songs.

One of the songs had specific meaning because the students passed out hope rocks at each location.

“We’ve spent the time decorating them, putting hopeful words on there, because we are singing 'Honey in the Rock,'” Bouzihay said.

Whether it was through songs, inspirational quotes, or rocks, Bouzihay said they have a specific message.

“Hope can be achieved no matter what circumstances you are,” Bouzihay said. “Today, we’re in a cancer support center, and there still can be hope no matter what you’re in.”

After they stopped by the cancer center, students also brought hope to NEA Baptist Hospital, Hospice House, Craighead Nursing Center, Hispanic Center, United Way, Southwest Church of Christ, and the HUB in Jonesboro.

Hope Week continues through Sept. 30.

For information on other events in honor of Hope Week, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android