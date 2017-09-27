Deputies: Chase ends with man in river, hitting himself with a rock

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd tells Region 8 News the man who led police on a chase Wednesday afternoon is the suspect in two other recent cases in the area.

The chase started at the intersection of Highways 349 and 91. Dispatch received a call about a man slumped over behind the wheel, possibly huffing. Sheriff Boyd identified the man as 57-year-old David Wooldridge of Bono.

When authorities attempted to make contact with Wooldridge, he sped off.

Numerous agencies were called in to assist in the pursuit, including the Greene and Lawrence County Sheriff's Departments, as well as the Bono Police Department and Arkansas State Police.

The chase continued until Wooldridge's vehicle overturned on Greene County Road 228 near the Cache River.

Investigators say he then ran from the vehicle, jumped into the river, and began hitting his head with a large rock in an attempt to hurt himself.

He was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His most recent arrest marks the third time in as many weeks that he's been behind bars.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Wooldridge was involved in a hit and run incident on Gee Street in Jonesboro. He was released from custody 7 hours after his arrest.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Craighead County Sheriff's Department began investigating a vandalism case at the Trinity Cemetery in Bono. Wooldridge was developed as a suspect and later arrested.

He was released from the Craighead County Detention Center on Monday, Sept. 25, on a $1,500 bond.

No word yet on what all charges Wooldridge will face in relation to the police chase.

Region 8 News will have more information as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android