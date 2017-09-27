Deputies: Chase ends with man in river, hitting himself with a r - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Deputies: Chase ends with man in river, hitting himself with a rock

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
David Allen Wooldridge (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office) David Allen Wooldridge (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd tells Region 8 News the man who led police on a chase Wednesday afternoon is the suspect in two other recent cases in the area.

The chase started at the intersection of Highways 349 and 91. Dispatch received a call about a man slumped over behind the wheel, possibly huffing. Sheriff Boyd identified the man as 57-year-old David Wooldridge of Bono.

When authorities attempted to make contact with Wooldridge, he sped off.

Numerous agencies were called in to assist in the pursuit, including the Greene and Lawrence County Sheriff's Departments, as well as the Bono Police Department and Arkansas State Police.

The chase continued until Wooldridge's vehicle overturned on Greene County Road 228 near the Cache River.

Investigators say he then ran from the vehicle, jumped into the river, and began hitting his head with a large rock in an attempt to hurt himself.

He was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His most recent arrest marks the third time in as many weeks that he's been behind bars.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Wooldridge was involved in a hit and run incident on Gee Street in Jonesboro. He was released from custody 7 hours after his arrest.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Craighead County Sheriff's Department began investigating a vandalism case at the Trinity Cemetery in Bono. Wooldridge was developed as a suspect and later arrested.

He was released from the Craighead County Detention Center on Monday, Sept. 25, on a $1,500 bond.

No word yet on what all charges Wooldridge will face in relation to the police chase.

Region 8 News will have more information as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • City saves money by salvaging material from building being torn down

    City saves money by salvaging material from building being torn down

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:45:31 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:56:21 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A new Dollar General store will soon open in Hardy, but the mayor wanted to make sure they got as much use out of the old building before it was torn down this week.

    A new Dollar General store will soon open in Hardy, but the mayor wanted to make sure they got as much use out of the old building before it was torn down this week.

  • Man, two sons arrested on drug dealing charges

    Man, two sons arrested on drug dealing charges

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-09-27 19:56:12 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:50:33 GMT
    James Cornelius Young (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)James Cornelius Young (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a man and his two sons with dealing drugs.

    A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a man and his two sons with dealing drugs.

  • Deputies: Chase ends with man in river, hitting himself with a rock

    Deputies: Chase ends with man in river, hitting himself with a rock

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-09-27 17:03:13 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:40:38 GMT

    Police and deputies are investigating a chase that ended with the suspect jumping into the Cache River near Sedgwick.

    Police and deputies are investigating a chase that ended with the suspect jumping into the Cache River near Sedgwick.

    •   
Powered by Frankly