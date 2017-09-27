Sheriff's office: Chase suspect jumped into river, hurt himself - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff's office: Chase suspect jumped into river, hurt himself

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Police and deputies are investigating a chase that ended with the suspect jumping into the Cache River near Sedgwick.

Authorities in Craighead, Greene, and Lawrence County, as well as Arkansas State Police, were involved in the pursuit.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, officers received a call about a man slumped over and possibly huffing at Highways 349 and 91.

A deputy attempted to make contact with the man and he reportedly took off.

The pursuit continued until the suspect's vehicle overturned at Greene County Road 228 near the Cache River.

Investigators say the suspect then ran from the vehicle, jumped into the river, and began inflicting harm upon himself.

He was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His name has not yet been released.

Region 8 News will have more information as this story develops.

