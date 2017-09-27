Window manufacturer to expand facility, add 123 jobs

MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. (AP) - A window manufacturing company is spending $3.8 million to expand its facility in Arkansas and create 123 new jobs.

Morfe Manufacturing Company announced Wednesday it was expanding its Mountain Pine facility and planned to add the new jobs over the next five years.

The company is at maximum capacity at its current building, and the expansion will allow it to fully support sales and manufacturing for other franchises. The owners of WinChoice, a window supply and installation company, started Morfe last year.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson praised the expansion, saying it would help bring more prosperity to the area.

