Man, two sons arrested on drug dealing charges

A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a man and his two sons on various drug charges.

James Cornelius Young, 41, of Wynne appeared in Craighead County District Court via Skype with his sons, 19-year-old Juwan Christopher Young and 20-year-old Jalen Cornelius Young, both of Jonesboro.

The Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit arrested the three on Tuesday, after executing a search warrant at a home in the 500-block of Freeman.

During the search, court documents stated officers found marijuana, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and firearms, including one reported stolen from Conway.

After reviewing the affidavit, Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge all three with the following:

Possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, a Class B felony

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony

Theft by receiving, a Class D felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance less than 4 ounces, a Class A misdemeanor

After scheduling their next court appearance for Oct. 31, the judge set the elder Young’s bond at $30,000. Boling set bond for Juwan Young at $15,000. For Jalen Young, who told his cousin in open court that he had to “get to class tomorrow,” Boling set a $7,500 bond.

