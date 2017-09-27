Man, two sons arrested on drug dealing charges - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man, two sons arrested on drug dealing charges

James Cornelius Young (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) James Cornelius Young (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Jalen Cornelius Young (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Jalen Cornelius Young (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Juwan Christopher Young (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Juwan Christopher Young (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a man and his two sons on various drug charges.

James Cornelius Young, 41, of Wynne appeared in Craighead County District Court via Skype with his sons, 19-year-old Juwan Christopher Young and 20-year-old Jalen Cornelius Young, both of Jonesboro.

The Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit arrested the three on Tuesday, after executing a search warrant at a home in the 500-block of Freeman.

During the search, court documents stated officers found marijuana, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and firearms, including one reported stolen from Conway.

After reviewing the affidavit, Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge all three with the following:

  • Possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, a Class B felony
  • Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony
  • Theft by receiving, a Class D felony
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony
  • Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance less than 4 ounces, a Class A misdemeanor

After scheduling their next court appearance for Oct. 31, the judge set the elder Young’s bond at $30,000. Boling set bond for Juwan Young at $15,000. For Jalen Young, who told his cousin in open court that he had to “get to class tomorrow,” Boling set a $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • City saves money by salvaging material from building being torn down

    City saves money by salvaging material from building being torn down

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:45:31 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:56:21 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A new Dollar General store will soon open in Hardy, but the mayor wanted to make sure they got as much use out of the old building before it was torn down this week.

    A new Dollar General store will soon open in Hardy, but the mayor wanted to make sure they got as much use out of the old building before it was torn down this week.

  • Man, two sons arrested on drug dealing charges

    Man, two sons arrested on drug dealing charges

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-09-27 19:56:12 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:50:33 GMT
    James Cornelius Young (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)James Cornelius Young (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a man and his two sons with dealing drugs.

    A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a man and his two sons with dealing drugs.

  • Deputies: Chase ends with man in river, hitting himself with a rock

    Deputies: Chase ends with man in river, hitting himself with a rock

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-09-27 17:03:13 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:40:38 GMT

    Police and deputies are investigating a chase that ended with the suspect jumping into the Cache River near Sedgwick.

    Police and deputies are investigating a chase that ended with the suspect jumping into the Cache River near Sedgwick.

    •   
Powered by Frankly