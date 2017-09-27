Appeals court won't reconsider Arkansas abortion pill ruling

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A federal appeals court says it won't reconsider a panel's decision to clear the way for the state to restrict how the abortion pill is administered.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday denied a request from Planned Parenthood to have the full court review a three-judge panel's ruling vacating a judge's preliminary injunction against the 2015 law.

The measure requires doctors providing the pill to maintain a contract with another physician who has admitting privileges at a hospital and who agrees to handle any complications.

In July, the panel sent the case back to the judge who issued the injunction and said the lower court should look into the number of women who would be unduly burdened by the contracting physician requirement.

