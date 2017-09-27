City saves money by salvaging material from building being torn down

A new Dollar General store will soon open in Hardy, but the mayor wanted to make sure they got as much use out of the old building before it was torn down this week.

The store is being built where the former Simmons Bank building now sits along Highway 63, next to the Hardy Post Office.

Mayor Jason Jackson said when the bank moved, they left everything in there.

“Of course, this was a very nice building and it had a lot of usable and new material in it,” Jackson said.

So Jackson got permission from the new owners to salvage all of that usable material before demolition began Tuesday.

He said city workers and firefighters spent all of Monday taking things out of the building.

They got things like office furniture, glass cubicle dividers, water heaters, and bathroom stalls to be used in other facilities, mainly the city’s new civic center.

“We’re a small town and if you’re not out there trying to save money and getting the most of what you’ve got then you’re going to be in trouble,” Jackson said. “And I think that’s pretty much the way all the small towns are looking at it now. You’ve got to pinch pennies where you can and do the best with what you have.”

Jackson said he hates to see a pretty building be torn down, but they did save around $50,000 worth of material from it.

He said most other buildings that have been torn down in town recently were in bad condition, but he hopes to continue reusing materials like this whenever the city can.

The new Dollar General should be open in about three months.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android