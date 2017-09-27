Arkansas couple to stand trial in rat-bitten baby case

A forensic evaluation says a southwest Arkansas couple whose 2-week-old daughter suffered nearly 100 rat bites are fit to stand trial despite their mental illnesses.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 19-year-old Erica Shryock and 18-year-old Charles Elliott each face charges of permitting abuse of a minor and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.



Their 5-pound daughter underwent extensive reconstructive surgery in May due to extensive injuries from the rat bites.



The evaluation says the mental illnesses Shryock and Elliott suffer from don't prevent them from understanding the proceedings or assisting in their own defense.



They were arrested in May and are being held in the Columbia County Jail on $15,000 bail.



A phone message left by The Associated Press seeking comment from the couple's attorney wasn't immediately returned.

