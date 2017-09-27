New civic center brings economic boost along with events

The first event held in the city of Hardy’s new civic center was a huge success, according to Mayor Jason Jackson.

He said the Treasure of the Ozarks craft fair brought thousands of people to the small town on Saturday and Sunday, making the weekend a success for business owners as well.

Shop owners also said they had a lot of visitors head toward downtown after visiting the craft fair.

“They were down there and were able to just kind of trickle down into the shops and into the restaurants, so we’re very thankful for the events,” Kristin Proulx said.

Proulx owns the Leaves & Beans coffee and tea shop on Main Street.

She said they were busy from the time they opened Saturday until they closed, which is somewhat unusual for this time of year.

“Usually now that kids are back in school and stuff the weekends, you know, die down a little bit,” Proulx said. “But, when there is an event here, it definitely boosts Hardy and the businesses that are here.”

While tourists bring in a lot of extra income during the summer months, businesses have to put the money back for the rest of the year.

She said their locals support the shop all year long, but she hopes future events draw even more people to the civic center, especially during the fall and winter.

